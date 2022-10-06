Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful, warm weather lingers in Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns:

It is another picture perfect weather day across Central Florida. Lots of sunshine, dry skies and light winds continue for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River through late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.

BEACHES:

The beaches will have beautiful clear skies and light winds. Highs will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rip current risk remains high. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a mix of swell. Surf temps are in the upper 70s. Don't forget your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

If you are heading out to the theme parks, the weather will be great. Sunshine and dry skies prevail with highs in the mid-80s. Pack you hat, sunglasses and plenty of water.

OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine will continue through at least the start of the weekend. Longer term forecast call for a few showers around by late weekend into early next week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM continues tracking to distant Tropical Depression #12 and a disturbance approaching the Windward Islands. Disturbance 1 will approach the Eastern Caribbean Islands this weekend with HIGH chances for development and could become our next tropical depression.

This area looks to stay over the Southern Caribbean longer term, heading closer to Central America. Depression #12 is no threat to land. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm team this hurricane season.

