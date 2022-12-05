Orlando Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather day but beware of high rip current risk at beaches this week

Today's high: 80 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns: Mixed skies and pleasant weather today thanks to a light north wind so no anticipated issues for your Monday. Expect dry, partly sunny weather after some AM fog burns off.

BEACHES: The high rip current risk continues today all along our coastline. Surf is in the 3-4' range as East-Northeast swell comes into the beaches. Rip current risk is high at all beaches.

Temps beach side hit in the mid-upper 70s, water temps are near 70. Another increase in Northeast swell will occur by late week as an area low pressure over the distant Atlantic sends wave energy into Central Florida beaches during that time.

ORLANDO THEME PARK WEATHER: Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the upper-70s to near 80 with mixed skies. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK: No major changes extending through this week. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine.

Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next best chance for some rain appears to be next Monday or Tuesday as front draws closer during that time.