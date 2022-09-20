Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances ease a bit; rip current risk high at Florida beaches

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight' low: 74 degrees

Rain: 50% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Rain chances ease a bit today, especially over the northern counties. Coverage there stands at 30% or so for the PM, coastal areas also have similar rain chances.

Highest potential will be inland at 50% and mainly after 2pm. Main storm threats appear to be heavy rain and lightning in some of the stronger storms.

BEACHES:

Beach goers will be met with sun and clouds, possible passing showers at anytime but, chances look rather low-near 30% or less. Should a rogue storm develop, heavy rain and lightning will be an issue.

Rip current risk is high now. Long period swell from major Hurricane FIONA continues building into the local coastal waters. Surf build a bit today in increasing East-Southeast swell. Surf heights: 2-3', building a bit late in the day and for the rest of the week. Surf peaks Thursday at 5-7' in FIONA swell.

THEME PARKS:

Humid again with partly to partly cloudy skies. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-8pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely, lightning remains a threat as well.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances are on the fall for the remainder of the week. Down to 30% or less in all locations. The weekend looks fairly dry as well with similar rain chances and a bump in Northeast breeze.

TROPICS:

Hurricane FIONA is now our first major hurricane of the 2022 season. At 5am, FIONA was located in the Eastern Turks and Caicos (Southeast Bahamas) with max sustained winds at 115 mph-higher gusts. The official forecast track from the NHC is one that takes FIONA into the pen Atlantic well East of the U.S. coastline.

Bermuda needs to stay vigilant as FIONA increases to a Cat. 4 and draws closer to the island. FIONA is sending ocean swell into our local beaches. Size of the swell will be increasing and rip current risk will be huge through the coming weekend. The storm team is also watching an Easterly wave that is forecast to move into the Caribbean over the next few days. Certainly something we'll be tracking longer term, stay tuned!