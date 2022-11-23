Orlando weather forecast: Rain lingers in Central Florida: Will it clear out for Thanksgiving?

Today's high: 75 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Rain: 50% scattered showers

Main weather concerns:

No real concerns today. Weather is rather benign with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers moving through the area mainly before 1 p.m. Highs hit near 75 across Central Florida, breezes from the North.

BEACHES:

Lots of clouds and a shower or two will rule the day at our local beaches. Breezy North-Northwest winds and surf in the 3-4' range as an East-Northeast swell lingers. Rip current risk is moderate to high and current water temps span from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

THEME PARKS:

Lots of clouds around the theme parks today, expect a few showers in tow through 12 p.m. Rain amounts look light. Highs park side head for the mid-70s.

OUTLOOK:

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving on Thursday. Shower coverage eases to 20% with local highs around 80. Beyond that, a cold front will swing through Florida this weekend.

A few showers possible on Saturday with cooling targeting the region behind the front late weekend into early next week. At that time, highs fall back into the 70 and lows fall into the 50s for some refreshing, cooler change.

TROPICS:

The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.