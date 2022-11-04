Orlando weather forecast: Rip current risk at Florida beaches this weekend

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Rain: 20%-a few fast moving showers from the coast into the interior

Main weather concerns:

Increasing Northeast winds will make for hazardous weekend seas and rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Outside of the coastal issues, weather locally looks decent this weekend. Don't rule out a shower or two blowing by in the breeze, chances look low at 20%. Winds over the weekend will be in the 15-20mph range, higher gusts along the coast.

BEACHES:

On this Friday, Northeast winds will increase to "breezy" levels-15-20mph with higher gusts. Seas and surf will gradually build into the weekend through next week as possible developing low pressure becomes the main influence. Surf is in the 3-4' range today and will enter the 5' range or so by Sunday-steadily increasing again through next Wednesday. Rip currents will be a primary issue at ALL Central Florida beaches, best to stay out of the water.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature sun and clouds-slight shower chances near 10%. High near 83. Nice day to enjoy the attractions.

OUTLOOK:

Temps reside in the 80s as we head into the weekend. Winds will be on the rise as high pressure stages over the Eastern U.S. and low pressure develops in the Atlantic well Southeast of Florida. The atmosphere will be in a "pinch" of sorts and this interaction between the high and the low will set up a gusty Northeast wind. Beyond that, we're monitoring the said low for tropical

or subtropical development.

This potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. Local impacts could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 20-30mph, rising seas-surf, beach erosion during times of higher tides as the full moon phase influences tide cycles.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Tropical Depression Lisa near mainland Mexico. An area of low pressure could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time. Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest, hurricane season remains in play until November 30th.