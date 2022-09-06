Orlando weather forecast: Scorching day ahead for Central Florida with a few storms

Today's high: 96 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain:

40% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

We have a scorcher on tap for this afternoon, highs across the interior will soar to the mid to upper-90s. Isolated storms will be possible beginning around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then move across the interior through this evening, chances at 20%-40%. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 10-20% or less.

BEACHES:

There will be low rain chances at the beaches this afternoon and evening. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. The UV Index will be elevated today with a burn time of 20+ minutes so don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-7pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances stay at 30%-40% today but will rise starting on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App for the latest weather updates!

TROPICS:

Hurricane Danielle is on a slow decline as it moves northeastward over the open north Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl which is moving northwestward this morning and is forecast to become a hurricane later today or tomorrow. A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week.

None of these systems pose a threat to Florida. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, which is on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.