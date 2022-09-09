Orlando weather forecast: Lightning storms with heavy rain, tornadoes possible in Central Florida on Friday

Today's high: 91 degrees

Tonight' low: 75 degrees

Rain:

70% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY: Friday afternoon and evening will bring very heavy rain and storms, some nearing severe limits will be isolated today but possible.

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is spreading a heavy moisture across Florida. This means rain chances will be rising again today and through the weekend. While the main push of showers and storms won't occur until the PM hours today, don't rule out any rain drops before 12 p.m. Rain coverage will peak at 70-80%. Heavy rain and lightning remain the in any stronger storms or potent showers.

Flood watches are in effect for Dixie, Levy and Citrus Counties until Saturday night.

BEACHES:

Shower and storm chances will increase across the coastal counties today. A few showers will be possible as the sea breeze develops by late AM. Bigger rain chances take shape after 2-3 p.m. as storms drift back towards the coast. Beach visitors and residents alike should be on the look put for lightning strikes and areas of heavy rain.

Rip current risk is also on the rise, HIGH levels today. Ocean swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase a bit today, filling in and growing in size through the weekend. Surf is in the 3-5' range today as a mix of swell slides into the local coastal waters from Earl.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3pm-7 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Heavy rain and lightning will become the marquee threats each afternoon through Sunday. Tropical moisture is increasing and this feature will bring rain to all Central Florida locations through the weekend.

Most of the rain will develop on the PM side of the day, but with such heavy tropical moisture at play. Don't rule out rain drops before the PM hours! Rain chances remain elevated through next Wednesday.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Earl is bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda today. The system will stay away from land longer term but grows in size. A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week.

Secondary wave moves off Africa soon, 20% chance of development. None of these systems pose a threat to Florida. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, which is on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

