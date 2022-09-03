Orlando weather forecast: Hot and humid with some thunderstorms this Labor Day weekend

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain:

50% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

A hot and humid start to this Labor Day weekend. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered into the afternoon, with the best storm chances after 5 pm. Main threats will be downpours, lightning, and gusty winds

The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20% and more isolated.

BEACHES:

Sunday will be a great beach day! Partly cloudy skies to start off the day and slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches. The rip current risk will be moderate with the surf being around 2 ft. Make sure to swim next to a lifeguard stand and apply sunscreen!

THEME PARKS:

Rain chances will be a little higher for Sunday. Overall, it will be a wonderful day for the parks. After 2 pm expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The rest of the weekend looks great with temperatures in the low 90s. Our highest chance of rain comes on Sunday with a 50% chance in the afternoon. Rain chances on Labor Day will be low at 30%. Rain chances increase through the rest of the week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS:

Tropical storm Danielle will stay out in the North Atlantic, no effect to land.

Tropical Storm Earl will also have no impact on Florida, as it stays to the East long term as front steers it away. Track the tropics on the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app as the peak of the season approaches on September 10th

