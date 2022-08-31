Orlando weather forecast: Weather looking good for Artemis l launch on Saturday, NASA says

Today's high: 93 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain: 60% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Wednesday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous showers will become likely through the evening across the interior.

The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors.

BEACHES:

There will be a 50% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches this afternoon and evening. There is a low risk for rip currents. Lightning will be a possible danger as storms drift back towards the coast in the evening.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions with numerous storms will continue this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Plan for rain delays on fireworks and outdoor activities. Best chance for rain between 3pm-7pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances remain high into the rest of the week. The Artemis 1 mission has been rescheduled for this Saturday, with the launch window opening at 2:17 p.m. ET. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App for the latest weather updates!

TROPICS:

NHC is currently watching three areas with the chance for further development across the Atlantic. The tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic has been given a 80% chance for further development. No threat to FL at the moment.

There is a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa that could become a short-lived tropical depression during the next few days. The board area of low pressure in the Central Tropical Atlantic could see some gradual development as it moves eastward this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to watch long range models. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP.