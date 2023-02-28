Orlando weather: High heat continues before cooler temperatures, rain arrive this weekend

Today's high: 87 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It is another warm day with mostly sunny skies in Central Florida. Highs will climb into the upper-80s in most areas including our east coast beaches. Skies remain dry.

BEACHES:

A great day to head to the beach with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with a moderate risk of rip currents.

UV is very high so don't forget to reapply that sunscreen!

THEME PARKS:

Fair weather is expected at the parks today with temperatures climbing well into the 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine all afternoon with a high near 87 degrees. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

High pressure dominates this week meaning our temperatures continue to rise with little to no rain. Models are showing a front that could finally move into FL by this weekend, bringing a slight dip in temperatures and shower chances. Forecast highs will reach the low-80s by late weekend.

Rain chances are on the rise to 30% coverage on Saturday with lingering showers on Sunday. Lows may even reach back into the upper-50s in some areas next Sunday morning!