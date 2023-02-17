Orlando weather: Near-record heat in Central Florida before cold front this weekend

Today's high: 88 degrees

Tonight's low: 53 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It will be a warm day across central Florida. Afternoon highs will soar to the upper-80s inland with the chance for record-breaking temperatures.

A front will weaken on approach to Central Florida. Rain chances today will be highest in Gainesville and Ocala with the chance for a few showers and isolated lightning strikes.

BEACHES:

Stay hydrated at the beaches today, temperatures will warm to the mid-upper 80s today. Skies remain dry through the afternoon hours with the chance for a few light showers later in the evening. There is a moderate risk for rip currents with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

THEME PARKS:

It will be sunny and breezy at the theme parks on this Friday! Highs for the pm will reach the upper- 80s with sun filled skies. Stay hydrated and bring a hat and sunglasses.

OUTLOOK:

The front will depart central Florida by later this evening. High pressure fills in creating breezy Northeast winds for the weekend and cooler temps.

Wake up temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida. Highs near 70 on Saturday, dry skies with the trend continuing through the weekend. 80s return quickly by next work and school week.

Skies looks rain free in the extended outlook. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the Daytona 500 forecast.

