Orlando weather: Nice stretch of comfortable weather for Central Florida

Today's high: 79 degrees

Tonight's low: 63 degrees

Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns:

The weather will be fabulous on this Friday! Temperatures will be just above seasonal today with highs in the upper-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We remain dry with a few breezes.

BEACHES:

Sunshine and the mid-70s will dominate this afternoon. Surf is in the 5' range and there is a high rip current risk. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the upper-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

Things are looking nice for the area over the next several days. Highs reach the low 80s beginning on Saturday through at least next Thursday. Overnight lows head for the 60s. Dry weather expected for the next several days. Enjoy the gorgeous December Florida weather!