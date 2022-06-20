Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Not as hot, but rain and storms likely Monday afternoon

By Jayme King
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: June 20, 2022

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at your daily forecast and a look at the week/days ahead.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?


Tonight’s forecast high: 90 degrees
Tomorrow's forecast low: 73 degrees


Main weather concerns: No real big concerns on this Monday! Temps are about typical with a high near 90 in Orlando, cooler along the beaches. 

Breezy northeast winds will develop for the PM. Local rain chances fall off from what we saw over the weekend. 30% or less coverage along the beaches, inland areas see mainly PM chances around the 40% mark.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Monday at the theme parks looks decent, just watch out for a few scattered PM showers and storms. Warm highs nearing 90 degrees will be common for the afternoon.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches will offer up some great weather on this Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, highs hit in the mid-80s. Surf builds a bit in the afternoon and hangs in the 1-3' range in Northeast wind swell. Make sure to pack a good quality sunscreen as the UV index forecast heads for a solid 10 (HIGH RANGE). Rip current risk is in the moderate zone, heed the advice of our local lifeguards.

LOOKING AHEAD: An incoming front will inject the area with much drier air as we head into midweek. Rain chances will fall into the 10% or less range during this time. 

Temperatures will also rise to very hot levels by Wednesday. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is expecting mid-upper 90s to phase back in by Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances plump back up by next weekend...stay tuned!

