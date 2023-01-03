Orlando weather: Rain and storms in Central Florida this week before next cold front arrives

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is an issue again today and fog likely returns late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Advisories could be issued again.

BEACHES:

Partly sunny skies prevail at the beaches with afternoon highs in the upper-70s. There remains a moderate rip current risk with surf at 1-2 feet.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Skies will remain mostly clear with warm highs in the low-80s. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

The warm weather outlook continues through midweek before a cool front arrives. Rain chances will return again late Wednesday through Thursday morning with our next cold front.

As of now, we don't anticipate severe weather across the Florida peninsula. Cooler, more seasonable weather will return heading into the weekend. Afternoon highs on Friday reach the upper-60s with wake up temperatures on Saturday in the low-50s.

