Orlando weather: Sun-filled day with highs in the 80s across Central Florida

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No weather concerns today across Central Florida! Looks like a beautiful, sun filled day, high near 83 inland and low to mid-upper 70s along the beaches. Winds will shift out of the southeast this afternoon, bringing a rise in temperatures over the next several days.

BEACHES:

Nice day along the beaches. Skies are dry with a few high thin clouds possible. Rip current risk is low, but the UV Index remains high. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Surf is small, generally around knee-high in a mixed swell.

THEME PARKS:

Perfect day for the theme parks! After a cool start, high for the pm heads to low 80s with sun filled skies. Stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue rising well into the 80s during the day, nights will feature low-mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine expected with a few extra clouds and an isolated shower possible on Friday. A front will be coursing through during that time.

Front departs by Friday night. High pressure fills in creating breeze Northeast winds for the weekend and cooler temps. High near 70 on Saturday, dry skies with the trend continuing through the weekend. 80s return quickly by next work and school week. Skies looks rain free in the extended outlook.

