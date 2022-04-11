Orlando weather: Sunny and hot before rainy end to work week

It's another cold start across North and East Central Florida on Monday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, but sunshine and an east-southeasterly wind will bring up the temperatures as we go through the day.

Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland. The winds will be breezy at times, as low-level moisture pumps into the region. This will translate to an increase in the humidity as we go through this work week.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees by Wednesday, ahead of an approaching cold front on Thursday.

The wettest day of the week will be Friday, with coverage of rain at 50%.

