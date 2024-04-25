Orlando weather: Sunshine-filled day expected across Central Florida with temps in the 80s

TODAY: Another sunshine-filled day is in the works across Central Florida! As you're heading out the door this morning, you won't need the jacket or sweatshirt.

Temperatures will be in the low and mid-60s through the morning rush hour with mostly clear skies.

Today's sunshine will help give temperatures a decent boost, with highs eventually climbing into the mid-80s for inland areas of Central Florida and near the 80-degree mark.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warm and pleasant this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few clouds are possible this weekend, with winds gradually picking up as well. Wind gusts could reach speeds of 20-30 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Monday of next week, temperatures will be right on par with our normal high this time of year, topping out in the mid-80s. Looking ahead toward the mid to late part of next week, we're still seeing signals of a big warm-up with highs in the 90s possible. So far, the 90s look to arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

With high pressure dominating the forecast, we look to stay rain-free.