Orlando weather: Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead for Central Florida

Today's high: 71 degrees

Tonight's low: 53 degrees

Main weather concerns:

A quiet and pleasant weekend means no weather concerns! Expect lots of sunshine, especially today. Clouds could return Sunday as winds shift to onshore. Highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Temperatures will be cool again Saturday night in the 40s and 50s.

BEACHES:

This weekend surf comes up a bit into the 1-2' range as some additional ENE swell filters in. A moderate rip current risk will return.

THEME PARKS:

About as good as it gets for the parks this weekend! Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

OUTLOOK:

Highs pressure keeps us quiet through the weekend. A weak system could bring a sprinkle or two to our area Monday, but most models keep us dry.

Our next rain chance will come from a strong Pacific front late in the week on Friday. Rain will become likely.