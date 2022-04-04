Warm and sunny before storms make a comeback in Central Florida mid-week

After a rather wet weekend, complete with a few rounds of severe thunderstorms, Central Florida weather looks pretty nice on this Monday.

Expect plenty of sunshine and pleasant warmth. Highs head for the 80s, skies are generally dry. There could be a few deep interior showers after 4 p.m. Chances hover in the 20% or less range.

Additional weather energy moves in tomorrow with rain chances coming up a bit. The highest storm risk will be closer to the coastal counties and primarily after 4 p.m. A few strong storms will be possible during this time.

While the severe risk will be the highest well north of Central Florida on Tuesday, a good chunk of the viewing area is outlined with a "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" for stronger storms.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM has issued WEATHER IMPACT DAYS to address the possibility of a greater severe weather risk on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and lots of lightning could accompany some of the stronger storms.

