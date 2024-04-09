Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Sunny Wednesday coming up, but storms & showers expected Thursday

By Jessica Dobson
Updated  April 9, 2024 9:11pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: April 9, 2024

A beautiful week across Central Florida will be interrupted by high rain chances on Thursday. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren has your latest forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with "filtered" sunshine and warm conditions in the middle 80s. No rain is forecast anywhere in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Thursday, a cold front is expected to approach Central Florida. Ahead of the front, winds will gust 30-40 mph from the south. A wind advisory may end up being issued for parts of the area for this.

A line of showers and storms will move across the state Thursday, midday through the evening. As it works across the central part of the state, it will weaken considerably – but still produce some downpours and/or thunder in some spots.

An isolated severe storm or two is possible in areas west of Interstate 4 and especially closer to Interstate 75 from Ocala up to Gainesville.

On Friday, the humidity plummets and is bright but breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph.

The weekend is beautiful and bright, crisp and cool nights with comfy afternoons. It's expected to heat back up close to 90 degrees early next week.