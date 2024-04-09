Orlando weather: Sunny Wednesday coming up, but storms & showers expected Thursday

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with "filtered" sunshine and warm conditions in the middle 80s. No rain is forecast anywhere in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Thursday, a cold front is expected to approach Central Florida. Ahead of the front, winds will gust 30-40 mph from the south. A wind advisory may end up being issued for parts of the area for this.

A line of showers and storms will move across the state Thursday, midday through the evening. As it works across the central part of the state, it will weaken considerably – but still produce some downpours and/or thunder in some spots.

An isolated severe storm or two is possible in areas west of Interstate 4 and especially closer to Interstate 75 from Ocala up to Gainesville.

On Friday, the humidity plummets and is bright but breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph.

The weekend is beautiful and bright, crisp and cool nights with comfy afternoons. It's expected to heat back up close to 90 degrees early next week.