Orlando Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return, but will it rain New Year's weekend?

Today's high: 76 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns: No weather concerns today! Weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming ways with area PM temps destined for the mid-70s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.

BEACHES: Beaches are pleasant yet again today with highs mainly around 73 or so. Skies are mostly sunny. Surf holds in the 2-3' range as a fresh Southeast swell courses into the beach front.

Rip current risk is moderate. High tide phases in through late morning, peaking early afternoon.

THEME PARKS: Another great day at the theme parks! Highs near 75 for the PM, skies dry-plenty of sunshine.

CHEEZ-IT BOWL: The Cheez-It Bowl will be played today at Camping World Stadium in Orlando with kick-off set for 5:30 p.m. This year, the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) face the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6).

As for the weather, a few clouds are expected, but the temperature will be in the 70s.

OUTLOOK: Cold air will shift out of the area through the remainder of the week. Closing in on 80-degrees by Friday in advance of an approaching cool front.

Rain chances will rise Friday night but only slightly with a sharper rise heading into the New Year's Holiday weekend.

Temps during this time will be rather mild. Weekend rain likely remains in the form of scattered showers, widespread thunderstorms are not expected.

Highest rain chances will be in the Northern Peninsula and across the Southeast States North of Florida.

New Year's Day sees a high near 78 and only a few morning showers.

Longer term, the temperature outlook hones in on some fairly warm weather for the beginning of the New Year.

Highs will be close to 80 with fairly mild conditions expected overnight.