Orlando’s Betty the frog wins 2021 Cadbury Bunny contest

article

Way to go, Betty!

The adorable frog from Orlando is hopping with joy after being named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny, beating out over 12,000 animal submissions for the coveted title!

"Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2021 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁… Betty!" the company wrote on Instagram.

Betty's favorite pastimes include "sleeping, late-night snacking, taking a dip in her water bowl and spending time with friends," according to Cadbury USA.

The 1-year-old Australian White's Treefrog was entered into the contest by her owner, Kaitlyn Vidal, who is a student at the University of Central Florida.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pet frog from Orlando is a finalist to become the next Cadbury Bunny

"She is a very funny frog! Out of all our frogs (we have four now), she is the one in charge," Vidal told FOX 35 News.

As the new Cadbury Bunny, Betty will star in a national commercial for the brand and takes home $5,000.

Each year, the confectionery company opens the contest to all animals to become the new Easter Bunny. Betty is now the first amphibian to ever be awarded the bunny ears.

MORE NEWS: Disney announces opening date for Epcot’s Ratatouille ride

Last year’s winner was a 2-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan from Ohio.

Betty was up against some stiff competition this year, including a Donkey named Sheldon, an Alpaca from Texas, and a cat named Pepa from Florida.