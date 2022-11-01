Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash

People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County.

According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.

A 5-year-old boy in the second car was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries over the weekend. The 29-year-old woman driving the car had serious injuries.

Troopers say the suspect's blood alcohol level with more than double the legal limit.

People are taking to social media to share their anger over his $3,000 bond, saying it was too low.



