Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida coast, US Coast Guard says

A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia. The cause of the incident is under investigation," the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted on Thursday.

Officials say no other details will be released until next of kin is notified. The U.S. Coast guard will transport the person back to Port to meet with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office who will take over the investigation.

Another passenger aboard the ship, Marisa Aebi, spoke to FOX 35 saying around 5 a.m. a female voice came over the loudspeaker saying "attention! Man overboard, Port side". Aebi told FOX 35 a few minutes later, an emergency horn was blared and passengers were asked to stay in their rooms.

She also reported seeing two barges and a pilot boat circling the ship. The cruise ship was about two hours away from Port Canaveral. It's expected to be back at the Port on Thursday morning.

FOX 35 is working to learn more. Check back for updates.



