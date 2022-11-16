Oviedo holds service to honor veterans at Oviedo Veterans Tribute site

A Veterans Memorial Service was held at Center Lake Park in Oviedo on Wednesday at the Oviedo Veterans Tribute memorial site.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, November 11. It marks the first Veterans Memorial held at the new site.

Veterans who live in the City of Oviedo were honored with several names being added to the wall. The names of veterans being honored were also read aloud during the service. The Oviedo High School Honor Guard presented the flags during the tribute ceremony.

The Oviedo Veterans Tribute at Oviedo on the Park, designed by the architect firm Dix Lathrop and Associates, of Longwood, was dedicated on Memorial Day, 2015. The Tribute incorporates several key features including an Oviedo Fallen in Service Monument, the Military Branch Fountain Wall, the POW-MIA Monument, and the Oviedo Veterans Wall of Honor.