Palm Bay detectives investigating apparent murder-suicide

A couple has died after a suspected murder-suicide in Palm Bay, detectives said Wednesday.

Officers responded to Fitchburg Street SE on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 p.m.

"A 911 call was made by a female who appeared to be in distress asking for officers to come to her house. No other contact was made on the 911 call," authorities said.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene and the male was transported to a local hospital where he died.

"Evidence at the scene suggests the 72-year-old male shot and killed his live-in 56-year-old girlfriend. He then shot himself. They have been together for approximately 11 years and resided in Palm Bay."

The couple has not been identified until the families can be notified.

