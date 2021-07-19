Palm Coast firefighters say lightning likely caused shed, brush fires on Monday

article

The Palm Coast Fire department responded to multiple fires on Monday, believed to have been caused by lightning strikes.

Authorities say the fires were associated with thunderstorms that passed through the area around 3:45 p.m.

Two engines responded to a 100-acre brush fire in the area of mile marker 296 along northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Additional engines assisted Flagler County Fire Rescue in battling a reported shed fire. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Photo credit Flagler County Professional Firefighters' Local 4337