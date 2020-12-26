Expand / Collapse search

Paralympic medalist cheers on little boy taking first steps with prosthetic leg

By Storyful
Published 
News
FOX 51 Gainesville

Paralympic medalist cheers on little boy taking first steps with prosthetic leg

Blake Leeper, Paralympic medalist and double amputee, cheered for a young boy learning to use his first prosthesis in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Credit: Randy Titony via Storyful)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Blake Leeper, Paralympic medalist and double amputee, cheered for a young boy learning to use his first prosthesis in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Footage taken by Randy Titony shows Leeper and the boy, KJ, practicing using his prosthesis down a hallway. "You’re doing great!" Leeper says to KJ, walking towards him. "You’re doing awesome!"

"Blake Leeper, the world’s fastest amputee came to us (Scott Sabolich Prosthetics) about 4 years ago," Titony told Storyful, "and after we made his new running prostheses, he broke world records."

MORE NEWS: Gator roundup: Here are the biggest Florida alligator videos of 2020

"He returned a few weeks ago for some new legs in his quest to run in the Tokyo Olympic or Paralympics. While at our facility, he met KJ, a little boy receiving his first prosthesis following an accident."

Leeper had beaten Oscar Pistorius’s T43 400 meter Paralympic World record in 2017.

MORE NEWS: Dog hit by car, shot over 70 times finds forever home for the holidays