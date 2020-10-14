Parents in Sarasota County plan to sue district over mask mandate

Some parents do not want their kids to wear masks, so they plan to sue schools, FOX 35 has learned. The parents have raised more than $11,000 on GoFundMe to cover legal fees for this lawsuit.

The GoFundMe page getting all this traction is called "Lawsuit to END Mask Mandate in Sarasota Co."

In it, the parents write "each family has the right and freedom to make medical decisions independently. They want to sue the district, saying they're "taking action to have the mask mandate decision reversed immediately for the physical, emotional and social well-being of our children."