Party being held Saturday to honor Mount Dora couple killed during robbery

The community of Mount Dora will gather on Saturday for a cook-out to honor the beloved couple who were killed during a robbery. The suspect remains on the run.

A party will be held at 2 p.m. at the T&N Market on North Grandview Street, the convenience store owned by the victims, 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh.

Police said that the couple, known as Tina and Ken in their community, were shot multiple times during an armed robbery at the store on Monday night. Tina died at the scene. Ken passed away days later in the hospital.

Family members are trying to make sense of why this happened.

RELATED: Police: Woman found shooting victims in distress, left without calling 911

"If they want money, then just take it. Why do they have to kill them? They’re parents and they have kids. That makes me so angry," said Tina's cousin, Mai Reynolds.

Advertisement

The suspect in the shooting remains at-large, but police have charged one person with providing false information to law enforcement officers.

Investigators with the Mount Dora Police Department said Undrea Dixon, 32, provided a sworn statement to detectives stating that she had entered the store on the night of the shootings and “saw nothing.” Detectives said it was later discovered that she entered the store after the shootings, saw and heard the victims in distress, and left the store to return home.

"Dixon made no effort to render aid or summon for medical assistance. Dixon returned to the scene the night of the incident where she was recognized by investigators," read a statement from Mount Dora spokesperson Lisa McDonald.

RELATED: Husband shot in Mount Dora convenience store robbery dies, police say

Investigators said they saw Dixon on video surveillance enter the store and leave moments later. Dixon provided the sworn statement to detectives that evening.

Dixon was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail.

The party in Tina and Ken's honor will be held in front of the store.

"Everybody knew them. Everybody’s going to be here."

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is now up to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.