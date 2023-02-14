Patrick Mahomes spends quality family time at Disneyland a day after winning Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time heading to "The Happiest Place on Earth" after winning Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and his two children, daughter Sterling and son Patrick Lavon "Bronze" Mahomes III, were seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday following the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, where Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.

It was the first time that the Mahomes family showed their son’s face since he was born in November.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!," Mahomes posted on Instagram.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The theme park quickly turned into a mini parade for Mahomes, as he rolled around in a Chiefs parade car.

"Before the cavalcade, Mahomes will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having the time of his life at The Happiest Place on Earth," Disneyland wrote in a press release.

The family took a picture in front of The Sleeping Beauty Castle before making their rounds through Disneyland.

The Mahomes’s tied the knot in March 2022 and revealed in May that their family was expanding to four with Brittany pregnant.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

However, some quality family time comes first.

