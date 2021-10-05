Patriotic scarecrow display honors U.S. Armed Forces, celebrates American freedom

article

Scarecrow displays usually evoke a laugh or maybe a little fright, especially around Halloween. However, a display in Waycross, Georgia has brought some to tears with an overwhelming sense of patriotism.

Beginning Oct. 1, customers at Ellianos Coffee Co. (Facebook page here) were greeted by a display that depicts the iconic photograph-turned-national-memorial "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima." It's in celebration of the 2021 SwampTown Scarecrows competition sponsored by the Waycross – Ware County Chamber of Commerce.

There was definitely a lot of love and care put into this display. The coffee shop's franchisee Kristy King Foreman said the design had been on her mind for a few years but that she and her family began conceptualizing how to build and assemble it just a few weeks ago.

"We began brainstorming and preparing to construct a Scarecrow display that would not only help ‘decorate’ our town, but hopefully show the gratitude we have for our Armed Forces, our Freedoms, & our home!" she said.

After several hours of work, and with the help of her parents, her husband, her 8-year-old daughter, her friends, and staff, the project was completed.

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Expand

"As I was driving to work and the sun rose on our 5 Scarecrows and those bright Stars and Stripes, I just sat at the traffic light and cried! It was overwhelming! Our Scarecrows are beautiful!! I am beyond proud of how they turned out!"

In less than 12 hours after completing the Scarecrows, she said their hard work had reached thousands of people through social media.

"Customers have shared stories with me about their loved ones. We have cried at the window, we have laughed, we have hugged! I have been completely blown away by the love that I have been shown," she added.

[Photo courtesy: Kristy King Foreman] Select Source Expand

Her wish is that it will pull at the heartstrings of every grateful American citizen who sees it.

"I am proud to be an American! I love my hometown of Waycross! I love ‘Community Spirit’ and I love ‘Small Business.’ I am forever thankful for the men and women that made all of this possible! I am so blessed and I don't mind if everyone knows it!" she said.

The public is invited to view the display all month, and Kristy encourages fans to visit the Waycross - Ware County Chamber of Commerce page to show support for their entry in the SwampTown Scarecrows contest.

The photo that inspired the display is of United States Marines raising the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi during the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in February of 1945. The Marine Corps War Memorial which depicts the event is located in Arlington, Virginia.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.