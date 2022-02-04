Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Marion County, deputies say

article

Roads have reopened after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Marion County.

Investigators say it happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night on the tracks between 52nd and 62nd Streets.

FOX 35 is working with deputies to learn the cause of the crash and the victim's identity.

