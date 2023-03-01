Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit and killed while walking on I-4, FHP says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:52AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando
police, police lights, policegeneric, genericpolice article

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person who was walking on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Volusia County in the middle of the night was struck by a vehicle and killed, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on I-4 near mile marker 121 just after midnight on Wednesday. A pedestrian wearing dark clothing was walking in the inside lane of I-4 in the path of the vehicle, FHP said.

MORE NEWS: Florida man high on meth gets life for DUI crash that killed 2 girls, grandfather

The car hit the pedestrian, who died on the scene. The driver and his passenger were not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation.