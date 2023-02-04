Pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Melbourne, police say

article

A pedestrian was killed on Friday after Melbourne police said he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road.

According to police, this happened in the 2800 block of Sarno Road.

Investigators said a driver in a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road in the outside travel lane, passing another vehicle while the pedestrian darted southbound across the street and into the path of both vehicles. That's when officers said the Equinox struck the man as he attempted to cross the outside travel lane.

The man was taken to the hospital by Brevard County Fire Rescue, but later died.

Impairment on drugs or alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash on part of the driver, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.