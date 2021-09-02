‘Peek-a-boo!’: Watch these baby alligators hatch after being rescued

A new video shows the moment some baby alligators hatched from their eggs, opening their eyes for the first time and seeing the world!

Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the clip to Facebook of officers helping the little reptiles pop out of their shells.

The new babies were rescued from an ‘at-risk’ nest during baby alligator season at Brazos Bend State Park. Since they don’t have a momma, wildlife officials say they will release them back into the wild with a new one.

"In the wild they do need their mother to survive," the park wrote on Facebook. "The park will find a mother alligator that has hatchlings and they will add these little guys with hers. That way she will take care of them for us."

Alligator mating season typically begins in May or June. By late June or early July, female gators will lay between 32 to 46 eggs.

Incubation periods for alligators take about 60 to 65 days, and baby gators will be born in late August or early September, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

