People ineligible for vaccine sign up on Publix website; company says they will not receive shots

People of all ages were racing to sign up for the vaccine at Publix on Friday after hearing rumors that everyone is welcome.

"This morning, a friend sent me a link to the COVID vaccine appointments. It was an easy process for me," said Tiffany Sims, a 22-year-old University of Florida student.

Sims has a reservation, even though she’s not eligible yet in Florida.

Tammie Roberts says she snagged an appointment for her brother for next week when people 50 and up get the green light. She said while signing up, she was never asked if he meets the state criteria.

We checked it out ourselves. While Publix does have a link to Florida’s vaccine eligibility on the sign-up page, once you begin filling out the application, it doesn’t ask if you meet the criteria.

But, Publix says that doesn’t meet anyone can sign up.

A statement from a company spokesperson said: "The system has not changed. If an individual does not meet the eligibility requirements, they can still make an appointment in the scheduling system, however, they will not be vaccinated during their scheduled appointment time. There is follow-up that will occur prior to or during the scheduled appointment."

One Celebration mom FOX 35 interviewed over the phone says she got her hopes up for nothing.

After she signed up her college age son, Publix called to verify his eligibility and then canceled the appointment.

People looking for the vaccine are hoping that the confusion and canceled appointments don’t lead to wasted shots.

"We’ve got to get people vaccinated. If it’s that or lose a shot, put it in somebody’s arm," Roberts said.

Publix says vaccines left over at the end of the night will go to its eligible employees.