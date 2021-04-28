People line up for Holy Land Experience's 2 free admission days

article

SkyFOX captured a line of people trying to get into the Holy Land Experience on Wednesday.

"There’s a lot of people," Luz Marina of Deltona said. "There’s a big line. You see the cars coming in."

All of them here to take advantage of the first of two free admission days at the Bible-themed park.

"I don’t have the opportunity to go to Israel or the real Holy Land," Marina said. "I have high expectations of what am I going to find inside."

FOX 35 talked to some people as they took a break from waiting in line.

"We came early and that’s why I’m getting pizza because the kids are getting hungry but it is a huge line," Shahzad Gill of Orlando said.

The Holy Land Experience closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but did not reopen when the other theme parks did.

Holy Land usually offers a free admission day each year to maintain its tax-exempt status.

Fans of the attraction are hoping these free days are a good sign.

"I don’t know if they’re doing it because they’re going to shut it down for good or they just want to bring people or if they’re going to close it and then open it again after they improve it," Marina said.

Gill said he looks forward to coming here again someday.

"This is an icon in Orlando, you know, like other theme parks," Gill said. "This is a very nice religious theme park and people should support it."

Holy Land will also be offering free admission on Thursday. The attraction opens at 10 a.m.

