Petal the poodle celebrates 1st Christmas with new family after surviving abuse

Petal the poodle has been a very good girl and is getting ready to celebrate her first Christmas with her new family.

"We are so excited for our first Christmas with her as a part of the family," said her new daddy, Derick Taylor-White. "She has been the best blessing that 2021 could have brought us."

Looking at Petal now, you would never be able to tell that she had suffered horrific abuse just 6 months ago.

Petal made national headlines after she was found hogtied in a plastic bag and left to die near a Central Florida business this past summer. A good Samaritan found Petal in Orlando after she was driving by and saw a clear plastic bag with what looked like a small stuffed animal coming out of it.

When she took a closer look, she realized it was a real dog.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue said Petal was so weak she wasn't able to stand on her own.

It took months of care to treat Petal and get her healthy again. It turned out that the senior dog was also deaf and blind, but videos posted by the rescue during her recovery showed that she didn't let her disabilities stop her.

Despite the horrific abuse and torture she suffered, little Petal knows nothing but love now. In September, she was adopted by her new family, Derick and Brad. Petal also has two siblings to hang out with, Cash and Annie, who are senior dogs like her!

In an adorable new photo, Petal is seen napping under her Christmas tree – most likely waiting for Santa to bring her some special treats!

Her family – who lovingly calls her their ‘little girl' – says she has come a long way and is doing incredible.

"She has really come into her own and has quite the sassy personality," Derick told FOX 35 News on Saturday. "Her hair has even grown back enough that she got her first haircut last week! She still really loves to eat, cuddle on the bed with her brother and sister, take naps, and explore. She even went on her first walk last week in her new stroller."

The person who abused Petal has never been found.

