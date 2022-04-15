Petey the dog gets adopted after spending more than a year at Florida shelter

A dog that spent more than a year at a Daytona Beach shelter has finally found his forever home!

FOX 35 shared photos of Petey earlier this week. The adorable pooch had been living at Halifax Humane Society since March 2021 waiting for his forever home – but didn't seem to have any luck.

On Thursday, Petey's luck changed.

The shelter posted photos of him hopping into his new mommy's car after finally being adopted.

"Today, Petey went home! Petey was with us for over 1 year," the shelter wrote.

The shelter thanked FOX 35 for spreading the word about 10-year-old Petey and helping to find him a loving home.

Visit www.halifaxhumanesociety.org for more information on adopting Petey's animal friends.

