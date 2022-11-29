Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store

A massive fire was sparked at a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida on Monday after a driver crashed into the business. We're now learning how that SUV ended up in the building.

The West Melbourne Police Department said the fire was located at Phantom Fireworks at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. Thirty firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old man in an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck and continued pushing through the intersection until crashing through a window of Phantom Fireworks. That man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver in the truck was not injured.

Videos and photos show the thick smoke billowing from the building, which could be seen for miles.

"I heard the initial impact, so I looked over and saw a white Tacoma hit by a red SUV. The Tacoma veered off, and the SUV just kept going right into the building," said Brian Peterson. "The white Tacoma tried to brake, and you could hear wheels squealing and it just kind of veered off, out of the way."

Two workers in the fireworks shop were able to make it out unharmed. Brevard County’s Fire Chief says strict safety rules with escape routes might have helped save them.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the building fire and state troopers are continuing to investigate the car crash.

