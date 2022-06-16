Expand / Collapse search

Photo: Ryan Gosling as Ken in new 'Barbie' movie has the internet shook

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:12AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

'Barbie' movie: First look at Ryan Gosling as 'Ken'

The internet is shook over a newly released photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming live-action 'Barbie' movie.

We're getting our first look at actor Ryan Gosling as ‘Ken’ in the upcoming live-action ‘Barbie’ movie – and the internet has some strong opinions. 

As you can see, Gosling, 41, is rocking platinum hair, a denim outfit and chiseled abs. Even the band of his boxers are stitched with ‘Ken' peeking out from his jeans. Photos were shared by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday.

TRENDING: WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

rev-1-BAR-Ken1stLook_InstaVert_High_Res_JPEG

Credit: Warner Bros.

rev-1-Barbie-InstaVert_High_Res_JPEG-2.jpeg

Credit: Warner Bros.

Gosling stars alongside actress Margot Robbie, 31, who will portray the iconic doll. The film will also star Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu,  America Ferrera. and Michael Cera. 

The photo of the new ‘Ken’ went viral after hitting the internet. 

"Y’all did not just pick a 41-year-old man to play as Ken. Is this Barbie’s sugar daddy?" said one commenter. 

Another said: "His abs look great and Ryan has always been a handsome man. But why does he have silver-white hair and orange skin? Is he supposed to be a human Ken?"

"Barbie" is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.