Photos: Fire breaks out on Carnival Freedom that left from Port Canaveral, Florida

A fire broke out on a Carnival cruise ship Thursday morning that set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, earlier this week, according to the cruise line.

A guest aboard the Carnival Freedom shared photos of the fire inside the ship's funnel with FOX 35 News.

A spokesperson for the cruise line said the ship's emergency response team was able to quickly extinguish the fire while the ship was in Grand Turk.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Ricky Ruble)

The cruise line said all guests and crew are safe, and the ship has been cleared to go ashore.

Advertisement

The ship left Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.