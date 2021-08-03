PHOTOS: Turtle crashes through windshield on Florida Turnpike

article

A turtle survived being sent airborne into the windshield of a Florida driver's car this week.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the driver was on the Florida Turnpike when a semi driving southbound knicked a turtle causing, it to go airborne.

TRENDING: Massive alligator shows up at front door of Florida home, tries to meet neighbor's dog

St. Lucie County Fire District

St. Lucie County Fire District

The turtle ended up crashing through the windshield of an unsuspecting driver. The turtle ended up landing safely in the back seat.

TRENDING: Man says he lost nearly 70 pounds after he could not fit on Universal Orlando coaster

Both the driver and turtle were unharmed, officials said.

Photos show the cracked windshield where the turtle came through. The turtle was released safely.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.