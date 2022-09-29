Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida

Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state.

Rescue efforts were underway after many residents got trapped in flooded roadways and stranded in vehicles. On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the devastation a "500-year flood event."

Flooding in Kissimmee

Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

Central Florida neighborhoods see significant flooding

Image 1 of 11 ▼

Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Boat washes up into front yard of Florida home during Hurricane Ian

'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian

Reverse storm surge: Hurricane Ian pulls water from Tampa Bay