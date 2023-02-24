Pine Hills shooting suspect: Keith Melvin Moses pleads not guilty in murder of woman

A man accused of killing three people in a series of shootings Wednesday in Orange County's Pine Hills neighborhood has entered a plea of not guilty in the death of one of the victims.

Authorities say Keith Melvin Moses shot and killed a 24-year-old Orlando TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman in three separate shooting incidents that also injured a second journalist and the girl's mother.

Moses, 19, has only been charged in the death of Nathacha Augustin, who was killed early in the morning (officials previously said she was a woman in her 20s). Hours later, Spectrum 13 News reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden were at the scene covering that initial shooting when they were shot inside their vehicle. A mother and her daughter, 9-year-old T'yonna Major, were shot nearby inside their home. Major was a third-grade student at Pine Hills Elementary, Orange County Public Schools said.

Sheriff John Mina told reporters that the suspect has not provided an immediate motive in any of the shootings. However, he said that Moses was "an acquaintance" of Augustin. He also does not appear to have any connections to the journalists or the mom and her daughter, Sheriff Mina said.

Additional charges are expected, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Warning: The below body camera video contains profanity.