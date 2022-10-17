Expand / Collapse search

Miramar plane crash: 2 dead after plane crashes on roof of Florida home

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:06PM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Small plane lands on roof of Florida home

A small plane appeared to land on the roof of a home in South Florida on Monday. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or if there were any reportedly injuries or fatalities. Video from WSVN showed several first responders and rescue crews at the scene.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after the small plane they were traveling crashed into a Miramar home in South Florida late Monday morning, according to fire and rescue. 

An aerial view of the crash site shows the single-engine plane came crashing down through the roof of a home on Jamaica Drive. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crash happened shortly before noon in a neighborhood near the North Perry Airport. 

Officials said the plane made contact with power lines over the house, making it difficult for rescue. 

Image 1 of 5

A small plane crashed onto the roof of a home in South Florida. Still image from helicopter footage from WSVN.

Helicopter footage provided by WSVN shows a large fire rescue and law enforcement presence in the Broward County neighborhood. At this time, it's unclear if anyone was inside the home when the plane crashed.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 