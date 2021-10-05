Plane flies over Laundrie house in Florida with 'Justice 4 Gabby' banner

A plane flew over the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida, displaying a banner that read ‘Justice 4 Gabby – TikTok Times Up’, on Monday.

Video uploaded by Jonathan Riches shows the plane flying over North Port with the banner, as protesters shout "justice for Gabby" and "say her name, Gabby Petito".

According to local news reports the banner plane was organized by a TikTok user, who collected donations from followers to cover the costs.

The FBI continues to investigate Gabby Petito’s death as a homicide. Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie had not been seen since September 13, according to reports.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest last month.

