Plant City police search for suspect who stole vehicle with 30 vials of COVID-19 vaccine inside

A vehicle containing 30 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine was stolen from the Strawberry Festival grounds on Wednesday, police said.

The car was a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with the Florida license plate tag, NPJJ58. Police said the suspect was described as a thin, light-skinned man with long hair who was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie. He may be in his early 20s.

The Hyundai was stolen from the Red Parking Lot at the fairgrounds, which is a Plant City distribution location for the COVID-19 vaccine. Police said it the vials were "properly refrigerated" at the time of the theft.

Police said a nationwide BOLO alert was placed on the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

