Police: 10-year-old Florida girl charged with murder after fatally shooting woman fighting her mom

article

The 10-year-old girl, who police said shot and killed a woman her mother was involved in a fight with last week in Orlando, has been charged with murder, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said she was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder Tuesday and was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center without incident.

Shortly before midnight on May 30, authorities said the child's mother — Lakrisha Isaac — and Lashun Rodgers got into a fight at an apartment complex on Mercy Drive.

STORY: 'He's so special': Man who died after falling off SR 408 overpass aspired to be a chef, mom says

Pictured: Lashun Rodgers (left) and Lakrisha Isaac (right)

At some point during the fight, officers said Isaac handed her daughter a bag containing a gun. Investigators said the 10-year-old took out the gun and fired two rounds, killing Rodgers.

Isaac was arrested shortly after the incident happened. She's facing multiple charges in the case including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a firearm, and child neglect.

MORE NEWS: Florida stepdad convicted of abusing boy rescued by keen waitress at Mrs. Potato restaurant

The young girl was previously placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families as charges were being referred to the State Attorney's Office for review.